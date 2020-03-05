Bon Jovi's David Bryan on Broadway again, livin' on a prayer

“Memphis” went on to win the 2010 Tony Award for best musical and DiPietro won for best story. He and Bryan won for best original score, sharing credit for lyrics. Bryan also won for best orchestrations, meaning he's got more Tonys than Grammys.

Bryan grew up in New Jersey with a father who was a good singer, if not a professional one. The elder Bryan liked to sing “Sunrise Sunset” and his son saw “Fiddler on the Roof” on Broadway in 1975 for his bar mitzvah. ("You have to. It’s part of the rule," he jokes.) He would fall in love with cast albums for “Hair” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and became a classically trained pianist.

Music tumbles out of him. He and DiPietro have come up with 26 songs for “Diana,” and he's not afraid to scrap any for the greater good. After the show premiered at La Jolla Playhouse in California, the songwriters overhauled the second act, tossing out about six songs and writing another eight. Then they went back and wrote five more to make those eight songs make sense.

“I go, 'OK. Throw that away and let's do it again. Let's try this.’ I have no problem just throwing,” Bryan says. “Maybe it will be in another show. It's not going away. OK. But for now? Wipe the slate clean.”