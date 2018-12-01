The Tony-Award-winning "Book of Mormon" is gracing the stage in Chicago once again.
The production continues to Dec.2 at The Oriental Theatre in Chicago. This touring rendition of the show, now in its fourth trip back to the Windy City, is an energetic production filled with winning performances.
Cast members exhibit strong vocals. There are also a surplus of comic scenes. This review also comes with a word of caution. Profane and lewd subject matter also are littered throughout the work. If that's something you can't tolerate, this show may not be for you.
“The Book of Mormon,” which won Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards, was written by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. Stone and Parker were the masterminds of the animated quirky series “South Park.” Lopez created “Avenue Q.”
“The Book of Mormon,” a musical religious satire, tells the story of two young Mormon missionaries or elders, as they're called in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, who travel to Uganda to spread the word.
The missionaries interact with tribesmen, tribeswomen and other community members. They're tasked with converting the members of the tribe but do so by teaching them completely wrong tenets of the church and thus make a mess of everything.
The show is filled with clever song lyrics and interesting staging. Among standout songs are “Hello,” "I Believe," and “Turn It Off.”
Kudos to Kevin Clay, as Elder Price, and Conner Peirson as Elder Cunningham, who are the two lead missionaries sent to Uganda. Both actors work well together and provide plenty of opportunities for laughs for audience members.
FYI:"The Book of Mormon" continues to Dec. 2 at The Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $40 to $150. Call 800-775-2000 or visit BroadwayInChicago.com.