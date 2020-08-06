Bringing on the laughs: Region comics to take part in Comedy Night

"The last show I did was on March 6 at The Hobart Art Theatre," Norris said. For that show, Norris opened for Jamie Kennedy. Norris has also opened for Gilbert Gottfried and Tim Meadows.

"I've been to one open mic since that show but this will be something where you just have to jump right back into it," Norris said. "There's no chance to get the rust off," he added, with a laugh.

Norris, who resides in Hobart, said while he occasionally works on new material, he will be doing many of his tried-and-true favorites.

"It's best to come back and do jokes that you know work," he said.

With people having had to deal with the pandemic for the last four months, Norris said he's hoping to provide a bit of joy and laughter for audiences with his segment of the show.

Norris' style of humor, he explained, is simply about "telling jokes" and not storytelling.

"My sense of humor is a little dry and self deprecating," Norris said.

The comic, who was previously a musician as well as a steelworker, has been a professional comedian for the past four years.

"I always liked comedy," he said. "And one day I decided to go try it."