Bringing on the laughs: Region comics to take part in Comedy Night

If you'd like to enjoy dinner and a live show, The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster is the place to be on Aug.14.
The Center for Visual and Performing Arts and Trama Catering will present Comedy Night at the CVPA, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Aug.14. The event will be held in the center's ballroom. Three Region comics will take the stage with their unique style of humor at 8:15 p.m.
Starring on the triple bill will be headliner Larry Reeb, who is a Chicagoland comic known as "Uncle Lar," along with opening performers K. Frances Norris and Ross Blankenship.
Comedy Night is the first live show to be presented in the building housing the center since the pandemic shut down all entertainment opportunities back in March.
Comedy Nights at the CVPA began in 2011 and were originally held in the center's ballroom allowing guests to dine and watch the show in one room. Later, the show was moved to The Theatre at the Center. Now, due to the pandemic and the theater being closed, Comedy Nights are back to being presented in the ballroom. Limited tickets will be available and social distancing will be strictly followed.
Comedian K. Frances Norris said he's looking forward to performing once again and eager to be on stage at the center. It's his first time performing at the Munster venue.
"The last show I did was on March 6 at The Hobart Art Theatre," Norris said. For that show, Norris opened for Jamie Kennedy. Norris has also opened for Gilbert Gottfried and Tim Meadows.
"I've been to one open mic since that show but this will be something where you just have to jump right back into it," Norris said. "There's no chance to get the rust off," he added, with a laugh.
Norris, who resides in Hobart, said while he occasionally works on new material, he will be doing many of his tried-and-true favorites.
"It's best to come back and do jokes that you know work," he said.
With people having had to deal with the pandemic for the last four months, Norris said he's hoping to provide a bit of joy and laughter for audiences with his segment of the show.
Norris' style of humor, he explained, is simply about "telling jokes" and not storytelling.
"My sense of humor is a little dry and self deprecating," Norris said.
The comic, who was previously a musician as well as a steelworker, has been a professional comedian for the past four years.
"I always liked comedy," he said. "And one day I decided to go try it."
Among comedians Norris has admired are Rodney Dangerfield, Norm Macdonald and Jeff Foxworthy. He said he's always liked Larry Reeb's style of comedy and is honored to be on the same bill with him for the Munster show.
"I hope people get a sense of release and have a fun night. I hope they're not stressing out about stuff too much, " Norris said.
Prior to the comedy show, guests will enjoy a five-course dinner from Chef Joe Trama. The plated dinner stars lemon rice soup, Parker House rolls, tossed garden salad, Chicken Epicurean, rice pilaf, Italian green beans and raspberry cake. A cash bar will also be available.
During the show, audience members will be given complimentary potato chips, popcorn and pretzels. Wait staff will be wearing masks throughout the evening. Guests are required to wear masks ( a nose and mouth covering) while walking about and entering and exiting the building. Masks may be taken off once seated at the dinner table. Cost for the event is $40 plus tax. Call 219-836-1930, ext. 2 for tickets and information.
