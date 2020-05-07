Broadway considers the path forward for shows to go on

Already some creators are adapting and innovating. Playwright Richard Nelson has written a six-person play designed to be livestreamed. Others have turned to putting new works on podcasts, benefit concerts or offering a song cycle online.

The shutdown frustrated composer Andrew Lloyd Webber's plans to mount a musical remake of “Cinderella” in London's West End. He and his cast were ready for rehearsals when they were stopped by force majeure, the legal term for unforeseeable circumstances.

Now he's thinking of returning to a business tactic he used at the start of his career when he couldn't get backing for a stage version of “Jesus Christ Superstar”: Release a cast album first.

“Not because I really want to go that way round, but because force majeure kind of makes one have to do that,” he said. “It’s not something I’ve done for a very long time, but it may well be that that’s the direction we’d have to go.”

Actors’ Equity Association is rethinking almost every direction: How can more space be added to dressing rooms? Which costume fabrics resist the virus better? How many people need to touch a prop in a 10-minute period and how can that prop be cleaned? They've hired David Michaels, who ran the Occupational Safety and Health Administration under President Barack Obama, to advise.