Broadway in Chicago opens live theater season with 'Rent'

"It's always a great time for the 'Rent' story," Jenkins said. He said it's a story that has many intricacies but it's also very simple.

"(It's really about) learning to love each other and allowing people to be themselves," he said. Jenkins added "Rent" is a show which "connects" people which is really needed at this time.

Jenkins said, as an actor being involved in a live show, it's great to be back around cast members and others and be able to hug people and say hello.

He said the cast and crew are staying extremely safe while on tour as all the COVID safety protocols are in place.

"We're all vaccinated," he said, further explaining cast members are given COVID tests twice weekly.

If adhering to strict safety precautions is the way for actors to perform again and audiences to enjoy live theater, Jenkins is all for it.

"Being able to be on stage and tell a story again feels real good," he said.

About "Rent's" timeless appeal, Jenkins said "Even though this was written in the '90s, the stories aren't dated."

Jenkins said the show is still relatable to people.