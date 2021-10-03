Broadway in Chicago opens live theater season with 'Rent'

'Rent' is due to hit the Chicago stage on Tuesday.
The "Rent" 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour runs through Oct. 10 at Broadway in Chicago's CIBC Theatre. It's the first show to be performed on Broadway in Chicago's new season schedule of productions presented in Windy City downtown theaters.
"This is super exciting. Chicago is a fantastic city. For this to be opening on tour there is pretty special," said Cody Jenkins, who stars as character Mark Cohen in "Rent."
This Farewell Tour is officially launching with the Chicago engagement.
The "Rent" story, which was written by Jonathan Larson, revolves around a group of artists who deal with the many challenges of their careers, relationships and the death of friends from AIDS. It has inspirations in Puccini's "La Boheme."
"I'm really excited to be back on stage," Jenkins said, adding he missed performing live in the past year due to the pandemic. "This is one of the first Broadway tours to get back on the road and back on stage."
Jenkins previously performed in "Rent" as part of the ensemble. He said he's happy to be taking on the role of Mark, who is the narrator of the show.
"I feel blessed and honored to come back and do the show again," Jenkins said. The actor said the story of "Rent," with its focus on community with one another and acceptance and understanding of others, is always relevant and timely.
"It's always a great time for the 'Rent' story," Jenkins said. He said it's a story that has many intricacies but it's also very simple.
"(It's really about) learning to love each other and allowing people to be themselves," he said. Jenkins added "Rent" is a show which "connects" people which is really needed at this time.
Jenkins said, as an actor being involved in a live show, it's great to be back around cast members and others and be able to hug people and say hello.
He said the cast and crew are staying extremely safe while on tour as all the COVID safety protocols are in place.
"We're all vaccinated," he said, further explaining cast members are given COVID tests twice weekly.
If adhering to strict safety precautions is the way for actors to perform again and audiences to enjoy live theater, Jenkins is all for it.
"Being able to be on stage and tell a story again feels real good," he said.
About "Rent's" timeless appeal, Jenkins said "Even though this was written in the '90s, the stories aren't dated."
Jenkins said the show is still relatable to people.
"The show has the ability to move audiences," he said. It's a celebration of life, death, love and more.
Jenkins, who was born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, got bit by the theater bug beginning in middle school. He was actually big into sports in high school and was set on getting involved in sports in college.
"By the time I was in my junior and senior years of high school I knew what I wanted to do," he said.
"I thought theater was fun and life-changing and I was learning a lot," he said.