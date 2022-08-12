Broadway in Chicago to present free summer concert

Theater fans can plan to attend a free concert in Chicago showcasing upcoming Broadway in Chicago's upcoming musicals.

The Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert, sponsored by ABC 7 Chicago, will be held at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 15 at Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park in Chicago. The concert is also presented with City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Val Warner and Hosea Sanders of ABC 7 Chicago will host the concert.

Snippets of 10 musicals which are on the upcoming Broadway in Chicago theatrical roster will be highlighted in the concert. Audience members will see segments from "Disney's The Lion King," "1776," "Disney’s Aladdin," "Chicago," "Les Misérables," "Tina," "Jagged Little Pill," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Wicked" and "MJ," the musical about Michael Jackson.

Broadway in Chicago last had its Summer Concert three years ago.

Singing the national anthem prior to the show will be the winners and runner ups from the 2022 Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards.

FYI: The Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert will be held at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 15 at Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.