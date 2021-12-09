Broadway's 'Mrs. Doubtfire' follows safe formula

Both stories involve cisgender men donning dresses and becoming better versions of themselves by hiding in plain sight as women. "I have been seeing things from a different perspective," our hero says to his ex.

With “Mrs. Doubtfire,” McClure's character, who has swiped the fear of erasure from so many, is more like a spy, hoping to connect with his kids. He doesn't cause much harm, but it’s still deception in drag and the dialogue engages in gender in only the most superficial ways, never saying anything about queer identity or marginalization. It's denuded, too scared to seize the opportunity.

There are worrying signs the makers of “Mrs. Doubtfire” haven't really learned to see things from a different perspective. They think audiences will find a guy in a frumpy dress as surprising and funny as it apparently was when the “X-Files” first aired. And the song “Make Me a Woman,” sung by a stereotypical, over-the-top gay couple, makes an appalling differentiation between hot women — Cher, Lady Diana, Jackie Onassis and Grace Kelly — and non-hot ones — Margaret Thatcher, Janet Reno, Julia Child and Eleanor Roosevelt.