Two years ago, Amy O’Brien, director of Canterbury Theatre’s production of “The Great Trailer Park Christmas Musical,” and her husband, Nathan O’Brien, lent their talents to a Chicago Street Theatre production of the bawdy musical.
To say that Chicago Street’s “Trailer” left a mark on area theatergoers would be putting it mildly.
“My husband and I, to this day, will still get stopped in town with people asking ‘Were you in that trailer park show?,” she said. “And then they go on and on to us about how hilarious it was and how it was such a great show for them to experience to get into that Christmas spirit.”
The show runs Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 and 2. “Trailer” follows the boozy hijinks of the residents of Armadillo Acres, a rundown trailer park in Florida. Chaos and hilarity ensues when the one of the residents is stricken with a bout of amnesia.
“Trailer” was created by David Nehls and Betsy Kelso, who also brought “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” to the stage and was an off-Broadway smash in 2005. Their holiday musical, which features songs such as “There Will Always Be Christmas Next Year,” “Black and Blue on Christmas Eve” and “12 Days of Amnesia,” made its debut in 2013.
“It’s just a riot,” O’Brien said. “It’s just so wrong that it’s so right. I think the show pushes the envelope just enough. And the characters really come to life in the story.”
The O’Briens are also part of the ensemble cast in Canterbury’s “Trailer,” which is rounded out by LuAnne Pezel, Lindsey Elderkin and Matt Stinnett.
“When you’re doing a comedy, you have to have the right people in place,” O’Brien said. “You have to have that with anything. But comedy is so much harder than drama, and we have exactly the right people we needed for this show.”
Due to adult language, themes, and situations, “The Great Trailer Park Christmas Musical” is not recommended for young or sensitive audiences.
An after party is scheduled following the Dec. 1 performance at Zorn Brew Works, 605 E. 9th St., Michigan City.