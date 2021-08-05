Canterbury closes 2021 season with ‘Jekyll’

Ray Scott Crawford, director of Michigan City’s Canterbury Summer Theatre’s “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” can make a comparison between thrillers such as his current production and the pandemic of the last year-plus.

“I hate to make this political, but think about the virus that came from somewhere,” he said. “Whichever side of the fence you’re on, it’s creating a lot of trouble. And the same thing goes with Jekyll and Hyde and Frankenstein. The idea is if we alter the progress of humanity, we’re going to get into a lot of trouble and suffer the consequences.”

Wrapping up Canterbury’s 2021 summer season with a trio of shows Thursday to Saturday, “Jekyll” is the tale of the titular characters, the former an esteemed and mannered doctor who battles with a sinister side of himself, who takes on Mr. Hyde in 19th Century London.

“Jekyll” was penned by beloved Scottish novelist and poet Robert Louis Stevenson and was published as “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” in 1886. Hundreds of nationally and internationally renowned adaptations of Stevenson’s story, on the big screen, small screen, stage and radio, have been produced over the course of the last 135 years.