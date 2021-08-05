Canterbury closes 2021 season with ‘Jekyll’

Ray Scott Crawford, director of Michigan City’s Canterbury Summer Theatre’s “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” can make a comparison between thrillers such as his current production and the pandemic of the last year-plus.
“I hate to make this political, but think about the virus that came from somewhere,” he said. “Whichever side of the fence you’re on, it’s creating a lot of trouble. And the same thing goes with Jekyll and Hyde and Frankenstein. The idea is if we alter the progress of humanity, we’re going to get into a lot of trouble and suffer the consequences.”
Wrapping up Canterbury’s 2021 summer season with a trio of shows Thursday to Saturday, “Jekyll” is the tale of the titular characters, the former an esteemed and mannered doctor who battles with a sinister side of himself, who takes on Mr. Hyde in 19th Century London.
“Jekyll” was penned by beloved Scottish novelist and poet Robert Louis Stevenson and was published as “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” in 1886. Hundreds of nationally and internationally renowned adaptations of Stevenson’s story, on the big screen, small screen, stage and radio, have been produced over the course of the last 135 years.
Canterbury Summer Theatre’s production of “Jekyll” is a 2008 adaptation penned by American screenwriter and playwright Jeffrey Hatcher, whose credits include 2015’s “Mr. Holmes,” which starred Ian McKellen and Laura Linney, and 2019’s “The Good Liar,” also starring McKellen along with Helen Mirren.
Canterbury brought a Hatcher adaptation, “Turn of the Screw,” to the Michigan City stage several years ago.
“He’s such a good storyteller in terms of bringing those dramatic works to life,” Crawford said. “The musical version has had a lot of attention in the last decade or two decades and is such a romance. I think the non-musical goes back to what I think is the original intent, which is the turmoil within himself, the good versus evil.”
Josue Escobar portrays Jekyll in Canterbury’s production of the play. He is joined by five thesps – Cason Smith, John Medin, Sarah Johnson, Candice Lott and Zachary Tyler, who each play multiple roles and different manifestations of Hyde’s personality.
Following “Jekyll’s” Canterbury run, Crawford will take the play to Bossier Parish Community College in Louisiana, where Crawford is the Dean of Performing Arts and Communication.
FYI: “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” will be performed at 2 p.m. Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Canterbury Theatre, 807 Franklin St., Michigan City. Cost is $16 Thursday show, $17 Friday and Saturday shows. $1 discount for seniors, 50% off high school students and younger, $1.50 discount groups of 10 or more. Call 219-874-4269 or visit canterburytheatre.org.