Canterbury kicks off 2021 ‘Out of Love’

David Graham, director of Michigan City’s Canterbury Summer Theatre’s “Out of Love,” is happy to return to the live performance world after the past year-plus.

“I think everybody in the performing arts is chomping at the bit to be back,” he said. “During the shutdown, there’s been a lot of great stuff that’s been performed by streaming and live streaming, but everyone’s ready to get back in front of an audience and that communal reaction and experience that you have.”

Opening June 16 and running through June 23, “Love” chronicles the three-decade relationship between Lorna and Grace, two women living in a small town. Best friends as teens despite different upbringings, their lives take different paths and their friendship is strained when one of the young ladies becomes pregnant and the other goes to college.

“Love” was penned by Elinor Cook, a British playwright and small screen writer whose stage credits include “Extra Yarn” and “Ten Weeks” and TV CV includes the acclaimed psychological drama “Killing Eve.”

Graham, who also serves as an associate artistic director at Canterbury, saw the American premiere of “Love” in the fall of 2019 at Chicago’s Rivendell Theatre, which was produced by the Interrobang Theatre Project.