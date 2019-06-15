David Graham, director of Michigan City’s Canterbury Summer Theatre’s “Constellations,” says the romantic drama is an ideal production for him to bring to the stage.
“I like working with smaller pieces where we can work with talented actors and bring something very fruitful to the stage,” he said. “I thought it was a really great fit to kick off our season and I think our audiences will really like it.”
Running through June 15, “Constellations” is a look at the ups and downs of beekeeper Roland and cosmologist Marianne. The play follows the couple through pivotal moments and offers more than one relationship-altering outcome.
“Constellations” was penned by British playwright and screenwriter Nick Payne, whose credits include acclaimed plays such as “Incognito” and “Elegy” and the small screen’s “Wonderlust.” “Constellations” made its debut in London in 2012.
“I like the way that it takes the premise of the relationship and really looks inside of the relationship, and how it presents questions to the audience about the ideas of choice and destiny,” Graham said. “We make many small choices in our lives, and maybe we don’t think much about them. But they end up having larger impacts on how things turn out for them.”
Bringing “Constellations” to the Canterbury stage are Thomas Hadzeriga as Roland and Elise Birmingham as Marianne.
“You get to see two actors really, really display their talents with this play,” Graham said. “It’s a magical piece, and we’ve got two excellent actors taking on these roles.”
FYI: “Constellations” runs at 6:30 p.m. June 15 at Canterbury Summer Theatre, 807 Franklin St., Michigan City. Cost is $17, with $1 discount for seniors, 50% discount for high school students and younger. Call 219-874-4269 or visit CANTERBURYTHEATRE.ORG