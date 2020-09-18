Canterbury Summer Theatre takes 'Earl' online

Ray Scott Crawford, director of Michigan City’s Canterbury Summer Theatre’s production of “Why Cupid Came to Earl’s Court,” did his diligence in his approach to staging a play online.
“I saw a lot of people venture into this virtual world,” he said. “I’ve seen some (organizations) that would do full live productions, then would have technical breaks and they would have to reset, or there would be an issue and they would have to apologize and ask audiences to come back next week. We did ours like a traditional play, but we weren’t all in the same room," he said.
“I’ve been all over the country without leaving my office,” Crawford added, laughing.
“Cupid,” which runs to Sept. 26, is the tale of the British upper-middle class Robertson family.
“Cupid” was penned by late 19th and early 20th century British playwright and author Cosmo Hamilton, whose credits include “The Blindness of Virtue,” “An Exchange of Wives,” “The Belle of Mayfair” and more. The play was first staged in 1910.
“It’s very contemporary,” Crawford said of “Cupid.” “It portrays traditional values versus contemporary values. For something that was written in 1910, it’s very contemporary.”
The cast of “Cupid” is made up of Cason Smith, Matt Carrol, Lari Leber, Jeroen Kales, Matt Carrol, Joshua Frazier and Anne Brown. The cast and crew brought “Cupid” to an online format last month for Canterbury Summer Theatre’s longtime creative partner, Bossier Parish Community College in Louisiana.
Crawford and his cast rehearsed for the play via remote for about a month then ran through the play several times and performed the play from their individual homes until they came up with what they considered the best version of “Cupid.”
“They’re within their frame, but they ‘re doing things like passing props around (from character to character) and that sort of thing,” Crawford said. “We’ve come up with some artistry in terms of staging this so it has the feeling of being in the same world … it’s not edited like a film would be. It’s a beginning-to-end performance.”
Slight updates, Crawford said, have been made to the original Parish production to accommodate Canterbury viewers.
While the viewing, which runs approximately 40 minutes, is free, donations to Canterbury are encouraged. A link for donations can be found on Canterbury’s website, CANTERBURY.ORG.
Viewers are encouraged to log onto the production’s website, https://m.twitch.tv/canterburysummertheatre, 10 to 15 minutes prior to the show in the event there are any technical issues.
FYI: “Why Cupid Came to Earl’s Court” continues at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18-19 and Sept. 25-26 at https://m.twitch.tv/canterburysummertheatre. The virtual production is free; donations suggested. Visit canterburytheatre.org.
