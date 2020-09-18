Canterbury Summer Theatre takes 'Earl' online

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ray Scott Crawford, director of Michigan City’s Canterbury Summer Theatre’s production of “Why Cupid Came to Earl’s Court,” did his diligence in his approach to staging a play online.

“I saw a lot of people venture into this virtual world,” he said. “I’ve seen some (organizations) that would do full live productions, then would have technical breaks and they would have to reset, or there would be an issue and they would have to apologize and ask audiences to come back next week. We did ours like a traditional play, but we weren’t all in the same room," he said.

“I’ve been all over the country without leaving my office,” Crawford added, laughing.

“Cupid,” which runs to Sept. 26, is the tale of the British upper-middle class Robertson family.

“Cupid” was penned by late 19th and early 20th century British playwright and author Cosmo Hamilton, whose credits include “The Blindness of Virtue,” “An Exchange of Wives,” “The Belle of Mayfair” and more. The play was first staged in 1910.

“It’s very contemporary,” Crawford said of “Cupid.” “It portrays traditional values versus contemporary values. For something that was written in 1910, it’s very contemporary.”