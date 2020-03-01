Career development: Region teen stars in TimeLine Theatre production

Trent Davis has been serious about developing his acting skills over the last five years.
Davis, a Munster resident and student at Wilbur Wright Middle School, has appeared in plays, a feature film and commercials. He's also been involved in voiceover work.
The 14-year-old thespian hasn't stopped working since he was bitten by the theatrical bug as a youngster. He's now appearing as character Tiny in Chicago's TimeLine Theatre's production of "Kill Move Paradise." The play continues to April 5.
"I really love to act. I've been interested in acting since I was 8 years old," said Davis, adding he auditioned for the Spike Lee movie "Chi-Raq" when he was eight and was thrilled to get the role of Lil' Demetrius in the 2015 film about gang violence.
That experience with movie-making taught him a lot about the performance business.
"It was eye-opening to see what happens (while filming). If I get a more important role in a movie, I will be prepared," Davis said.
The actor said taking on the role of Tiny in "Kill Move Paradise" has been interesting and has allowed him to dig into the underlying meaning of the play by James Ijames. It tells the story of four young men who were victims of gun violence and are now waiting in a holding room in the afterlife.
"This show is important to me because the killing of African American males and females by police happens a lot," Davis said. "This show tells you what they (the characters) feel about it and what they have to go through."
While the show deals with a serious topic, Davis said there are some comedic segments in it.
Davis, who was born in Harvey, Illinois, has performed in "Frankenstein" and "A Wrinkle in Time" at Lifeline Theatre in Chicago; "Caroline, or Change" at Columbia College; and "An Inspector Calls" at Chicago Shakespeare.
The actor, who's the youngest member of the cast of "Kill Move Paradise," said his fellow cast members have been great to work with.
"They make it really fun. They're really hilarious," he said, adding that their excellent work and tips they offer to him about acting also "encourages" him to be better.
Davis, who is the son of Trent Davis Sr. and Keyanna Wiley, has four siblings. The young actor said he's currently looking forward to hearing about a role he auditioned for in an upcoming television project.
"If I get the part, it starts April 14," he said.
FYI
"Kill Move Paradise" continues to April 5 at TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago. Call 773-281-8463, ext.6 for ticket prices and more information.