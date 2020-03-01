Career development: Region teen stars in TimeLine Theatre production

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"This show is important to me because the killing of African American males and females by police happens a lot," Davis said. "This show tells you what they (the characters) feel about it and what they have to go through."

While the show deals with a serious topic, Davis said there are some comedic segments in it.

Davis, who was born in Harvey, Illinois, has performed in "Frankenstein" and "A Wrinkle in Time" at Lifeline Theatre in Chicago; "Caroline, or Change" at Columbia College; and "An Inspector Calls" at Chicago Shakespeare.

The actor, who's the youngest member of the cast of "Kill Move Paradise," said his fellow cast members have been great to work with.

"They make it really fun. They're really hilarious," he said, adding that their excellent work and tips they offer to him about acting also "encourages" him to be better.

Davis, who is the son of Trent Davis Sr. and Keyanna Wiley, has four siblings. The young actor said he's currently looking forward to hearing about a role he auditioned for in an upcoming television project.

"If I get the part, it starts April 14," he said.

