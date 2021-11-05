 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cassie Beck stars in 'What The Constitution Means To Me'
urgent

Cassie Beck stars in 'What The Constitution Means To Me'

Cassie Beck

Cassie Beck stars in "What The Constitution Means To Me."

 Photo by Joan Marcus

Actress Cassie Beck is happy to be back on a live stage these days.

"It's healing in a way that I maybe hadn't anticipated," said Beck, who is starring in "What The Constitution Means To Me."

"What The Constitution Means To Me," by Heidi Schreck, continues through Nov. 7 at The Broadway Playhouse in Chicago.

Beck said it's an honor to be on the national tour of the play, which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play.

"What The Constitution Means To Me" is one of the first live productions that Broadway In Chicago is presenting in the city since when the pandemic began.

Beck said she learned so much about "debate and legislation history" while working on the play.

The story of "What The Constitution Means To Me," revolves around looking at how the Constitution affects younger female generations. Playwright Schreck actually traveled across the United States as a teen participating in constitutional debates. The play addresses a multitude of issues from womens' rights and immigration to equality on many levels.

When the play originally opened in 2019, Schreck portrayed herself in the production. Beck is currently starring in the role of Schreck.

After Beck first saw the play, she said, "I really walked away feeling like the Constitution is a living document."

Beck said she likes Chicago audiences. "They're very savvy here," she added.

For Beck, this show is a "bolt of energy" and offers a message of empowering people on all levels to work for equality.

In the play, Beck's character regularly addresses the audience. At one point, Beck herself is allowed to come out of character and offer her own views.

"I feel there's a real magic in that, a real catharsis in that," she said.

Other recent projects Beck is involved in are the movie "Joe Bell," which was released in July and the series "I Know What You Did Last Summer" on Amazon Prime.

FYI: "What The Constitution Means To Me," continues to Nov. 7 at The Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kanye wants Kim Kardashian back: I've 'never seen' divorce papers

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts