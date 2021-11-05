Cassie Beck stars in "What The Constitution Means To Me."

Actress Cassie Beck is happy to be back on a live stage these days.

"It's healing in a way that I maybe hadn't anticipated," said Beck, who is starring in "What The Constitution Means To Me."

"What The Constitution Means To Me," by Heidi Schreck, continues through Nov. 7 at The Broadway Playhouse in Chicago.

Beck said it's an honor to be on the national tour of the play, which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play.

"What The Constitution Means To Me" is one of the first live productions that Broadway In Chicago is presenting in the city since when the pandemic began.

Beck said she learned so much about "debate and legislation history" while working on the play.

The story of "What The Constitution Means To Me," revolves around looking at how the Constitution affects younger female generations. Playwright Schreck actually traveled across the United States as a teen participating in constitutional debates. The play addresses a multitude of issues from womens' rights and immigration to equality on many levels.

When the play originally opened in 2019, Schreck portrayed herself in the production. Beck is currently starring in the role of Schreck.