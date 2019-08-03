It's been awhile since "Cats" has graced the stage in Chicago.
The current touring production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved musical, which won seven Tony Awards, continues to Aug. 4 at James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.
"Cats," based on "Old Possum's Tale of Practical Cats" by T.S. Eliot, tells the tale of a group of Jellicle cats who must decide who will make the journey to what's called the "Heavyside" layer and enjoy another life.
The musical essentially unfolds through vignettes featuring the various cat personalities and a bit about their lives. Audience members meet characters such as Gus The Theatre Cat, the rock and roller Rum Tum Tugger and Grizabella the Glamour Cat.
This touring production of "Cats" is a strong one with performers delivering topnotch vocals. The dance segments, of which there are many, stand out as well.
"Cats" is a wonderful showcase for dance artists, as it includes intricate and powerful choreography. Choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler has created new choreography for the tour, which is based on original choreography by Gillian Lynne.
Among highlighted numbers in the show are "Songs for Jellicle Cats," "The Naming of Cats," "The Rum Tum Tugger," "Bustopher Jones" and the hit "Memory," performed flawlessly by Keri Rene Fuller as Grizabella.
FYI: "Cats" continues to Aug. 4 at James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets range from $30 to $110. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.