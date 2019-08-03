The music of trumpeter Miles Davis is starring in a new compilation.

Brandon Michael Nase brings Old Deuteronomy to life in 'Cats'

For actor/singer Brandon Michael Nase, performing in "Cats" is an honor.

"I'm enjoying it," Nase said, by phone recently. "It's been quite a few years since the show has toured."

Nase is starring as character Old Deuteronomy in the current touring production of "Cats," running through Aug. 4 in Chicago.

"It's been exciting to see the reception from everyone (on the road)," he said. He added the trend of the tour is that it's bringing audiences together to enjoy a musical theater hit that's enjoyed success through the decades.

The actor said the heart of the "Cats" tale is that it's a "story of redemption."

Nase has been with the show since 2018. The performer, who is a graduate of New York University, is the creator/producer of the web series "The Gospel According to Broadway." He is married to Lauren and the couple are the parents of Anaya and Ellis.