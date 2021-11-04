Celebrating anniversaries: NISO set to begin new season

Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will once again offer a season of live music when it takes the stage in December for its Holiday Pops show.
The orchestra, with conductor Kirk Muspratt, will present its first show of the new season on Dec. 7 at The Auditorium of Living Hope Church on the Merrillville/Crown Point border. This first concert will be celebrating 80 years of the symphony and 20 years that Muspratt has presided over the orchestra as conductor. This 80+20 Season of Anniversaries will be a diverse season with much music on the menu.
"There will be a nice mix of music," Muspratt said.
He added the date that the Holiday Pops will be performed is a significant date as Dec. 7, 1941 was when the orchestra got its start in Gary. That day was also the day Pearl Harbor was attacked.
Muspratt said many of the selections on the Holiday Pops show as well as other concert selections will be uplifting material.
"I believe in the power of music to uplift us and unite us," Muspratt said.
The conductor added that he hopes the 80 years that the orchestra has been around has enriched the lives of the people who are fans of the symphony.
"I hope our orchestra is something of a treasure to them," he said.
Muspratt said he is honored to have led the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra for the past 20 years.
“I want to thank everyone for welcoming this Canadian musician into your lives,” Muspratt said.“I hope I have contributed something of beauty and joy into yours.”
The season begins with three Holiday Pops shows on Dec. 7, 9 and 10. Pianist Wail Farouk will perform works by Rachmaninoff and Gershwin on March 3 and 4. A mix of classical music and movie soundtracks will be featured May 5 and 6. And the season will end with guest artists Aj Swearingen and Jayne Kelli starring in “Iconic Hits of the 70s,” on June 16 and 17.
FYI: Tickets for the concert range from $35-$75 each. Concert season subscriptions are available. Call 219-836-0525 or visit the website at NISOrchestra.org to order tickets.
Festival of Trees
The Women’s Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony held its 24th Annual Festival of Trees at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. Over 300 guests celebrated the winning of three beautifully decorated trees, enjoyed a delicious lunch and were entertained by coloratura soprano Holly Flack.