Celebrating anniversaries: NISO set to begin new season

Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will once again offer a season of live music when it takes the stage in December for its Holiday Pops show.

The orchestra, with conductor Kirk Muspratt, will present its first show of the new season on Dec. 7 at The Auditorium of Living Hope Church on the Merrillville/Crown Point border. This first concert will be celebrating 80 years of the symphony and 20 years that Muspratt has presided over the orchestra as conductor. This 80+20 Season of Anniversaries will be a diverse season with much music on the menu.

"There will be a nice mix of music," Muspratt said.

He added the date that the Holiday Pops will be performed is a significant date as Dec. 7, 1941 was when the orchestra got its start in Gary. That day was also the day Pearl Harbor was attacked.

Muspratt said many of the selections on the Holiday Pops show as well as other concert selections will be uplifting material.

"I believe in the power of music to uplift us and unite us," Muspratt said.

The conductor added that he hopes the 80 years that the orchestra has been around has enriched the lives of the people who are fans of the symphony.