Celebrating MLK: Gary Public Library features multimedia program

Civil rights activist icon Martin Luther King Jr. will be honored in an upcoming  special presentation at The Gary Public Library.

The program "An MLK Visual Experience," presented and produced by Mark Spencer, director of West Side Theatre Guild, will be held Jan. 30 through Feb. 9 at Gary Public Library.

It'll be a multimedia presentation celebrating the life of Dr. King as well as Black History Month.

"It's important for us to remember this iconic figure of justice and to celebrate his life and look at his contributions to society," Spencer said.

Spencer said he'll be narrating the free program, which will include a collage of historical photos, video, spoken word, songs and movement. The program will feature students as well as members of the community.

"We want to remind people of his accomplishments," Spencer said about the signifcant historical figure.

In addition to Spencer as the narrator, the program will feature performers Altovise Ferguson, Jalaiyah Prince, Dwayne Coleman and Dwayne Coleman Jr.

Spencer said he's excited to be back in a live theatrical performance capacity after such a long shutdown due to the pandemic.

"We're excited to be back to honor Black History Month too," he said. Spencer said this work was planned before the pandemic but had to be halted until now.

While the performance space for the program will be the  Gary Public Library at 220 W. 5th Ave. Gary, tickets for the performance are available at all Gary Library locations.

The performance will last 45 minutes. Spencer said individuals who aren't able to pick up a ticket from one of the library locations in advance, may also feel free to attend the performance on the day of their choice as well.

FYI: Performance dates and times are Jan. 30 at 10 a.m.; Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. (sold out); Feb. 1 at 11 a.m.; Feb. 2 at 6 p.m.; Feb. 3 at 6 p.m.; Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. and Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.

