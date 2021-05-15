Celebrating women: Merillville's Julie Proudfoot puts females front and center at Artemesia Theatre

"Goods," written by Lauren Ferebee, is a world premiere work, and is done virtually. It stars Proudfoot and Shariba Rivers. Popular Chicago theater actor E. Faye Butler directs the production. "Goods" continues through May 30.

Proudfoot said she admires the work of playwright Ferebee as well as director Butler.

"I really respect and love E. Faye. She's so talented," Proudfoot said, adding she met Butler a decade ago while both were do theatrical works together.

According to Proudfoot, it was feasible to do a two-person play virtually. Artemesia's current season is all virtual due to the pandemic.

"Doing this show virtually with two people made it possible to do as a production if you're looking at it from the lens of keeping it safe," Proudfoot said.

Proudfoot said the talents she works with at Artemesia have always been strong. "I'm proud of our team," she said.

At Artemesia, Proudfoot said inclusion of all categories — including race and age, is at the forefront.

Proudfoot, who was born in Texas, and raised in Ohio, lived in New York and Los Angeles prior to moving to the Chicago area and Merrillville. She is married to Ed Proudfoot.