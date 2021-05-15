Celebrating women: Merillville's Julie Proudfoot puts females front and center at Artemesia Theatre

Julie Proudfoot has always thought it was important to tell the stories of women.
That was her mission for founding Artemesia Theatre in Chicago a decade ago.
"It's important to present women's stories, especially stories that celebrate women," Proudfoot said.
Merrillville resident Proudfoot, who is also the executive artistic director of Artemesia Theatre, said everyday women are "resilient, strong and wonderful" and theatergoers don't see that portrayed as often as they should.
The theater founder/artistic director and actor said prior to starting Artemesia, she was "surprised and disappointed" at the lack of women-driven productions.
Putting women in roles of directors, producers and writers in the theatrical field and the arts, in general, she feels is of utmost importance. And the theatrical works at Artemesia Theatre do just that.
Artemesia Theatre is currently presenting "Goods," a play about two female intergalactic trash collectors who are finishing up their anniversary route and waiting to get back home. Interesting circumstances unfold during this adventure.
"They're both looking forward to getting back to Earth but then they're sent on a surprise mission," Proudfoot explained. "There's a lot packed into this 90-minute play." The artistic director said it includes humor as well as some serious questions about the world and space.
"Goods," written by Lauren Ferebee, is a world premiere work, and is done virtually. It stars Proudfoot and Shariba Rivers. Popular Chicago theater actor E. Faye Butler directs the production. "Goods" continues through May 30.
Proudfoot said she admires the work of playwright Ferebee as well as director Butler.
"I really respect and love E. Faye. She's so talented," Proudfoot said, adding she met Butler a decade ago while both were do theatrical works together.
According to Proudfoot, it was feasible to do a two-person play virtually. Artemesia's current season is all virtual due to the pandemic.
"Doing this show virtually with two people made it possible to do as a production if you're looking at it from the lens of keeping it safe," Proudfoot said.
Proudfoot said the talents she works with at Artemesia have always been strong. "I'm proud of our team," she said.
At Artemesia, Proudfoot said inclusion of all categories — including race and age, is at the forefront.
Proudfoot, who was born in Texas, and raised in Ohio, lived in New York and Los Angeles prior to moving to the Chicago area and Merrillville. She is married to Ed Proudfoot.
Through the years, Proudfoot has acted on theater stages, television and independent films. She's acted in "Chicago Med," where she has a recurring role as a doctor; "Chicago Justice," "Boomtown" "The Practice" " "Gilmore Girls" and more.
Proudfoot recently began a podcast about theater and the arts.
FYI: "Goods," which is a virtual ticketed production, streams at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $30. For tickets and information, visit artemisiatheatre.org. Ticket buyers will be sent a link and security code to access the production one hour before start time. The play runs to May 30.