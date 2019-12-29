{{featured_button_text}}
Fans of spectacular illusions and magical acts can check out "Champions of Magic" in Chicago.

"Champions of Magic" continues to Dec. 29 at Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Chicago. The theatrical production features a broad range of magic acts and illusions by a cast of stellar performers.

Starring in the show are duo Richard Young and Sam Strange, Alex McAleer, Kayla Drescher and Fernando Velasco. The show is a Starvox Touring Inc. production and has been a big hit in Britain.

"The show is so varied. There are different styles of magic in it," said Richard Young. "What we want is for the audience to have some escapism," he said.

"And this is a special time of year. A magic theme is perfect for a show at this time of year," Sam Strange said.

The duo met when they were youngsters in Britain and both had a love for and interest in magic.

Strange said there's much adventure being in a touring production. Although there are highs and lows to the actual touring process, Strange said they always remind themselves about "how lucky" they are to be doing what they do as a profession.

'It's very rewarding to go from a blank page to a developed routine," he said, about coming up with new segments in their magical act.

Among routines audience members will see on stage are the Houdini water torture cell and other interactive illusions and acts.

FYI: "Champions of Magic" continues to Dec. 29 at Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Visit championsofmagic.co.uk

