Lisa Formosa-Parmigiano, co-director of Valparaiso’s Chicago Street Theatre’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” is impressed with her young actors’ knowledge and passion for the 50-plus-year-old holiday favorite.
“It’s interesting to me because I would think they wouldn’t know it, but they do,” she said. “As silly as it sounds, they love Snoopy, they love Charlie Brown, they know the characters and they know the series.”
Opening Nov. 23 and running through Dec. 16, “Christmas” follows the Peanuts gang – Linus, Lucy, Sally, Schroeder, Snoopy and the title character – as they work to bring their Christmas show to the stage.
“Christmas” takes its cue from the animated 1965 small screen special, which has become a mainstay for generations ever since its first debut. Its Vince Guaraldi-helmed soundtrack, which includes the originals “Christmastime is Here” and “Linus and Lucy” along with interpretations of “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” and “What Child is This,” is one of the best-selling holiday albums.
Formosa-Parmigiano described herself as a longtime fan of “Christmas” and still appreciates the show’s message, which she first brought to the Chicago Street stage in 2014.
“It’s a timeless message,” said Formosa-Parmigiano. “It’s to be kind and to really bring to light what the holidays are really about. It reminds us that the season is about more than the commercialization of it, and that’s always a good reminder.”
To Bring “Christmas” to the stage, Formosa-Parmigiano and Kathleen Erny put together a cast of 20 young thesps ranging in age from 11 to 17 years old. Part of Chicago Street Theatre’s Children Theatre Works and Teen Ensemble programs, the directors’ “Christmas” production is made up of two teams of 10 actors taking on the 18 performances that make up the show’s run.
Formosa-Parmigiano is bringing “Christmas” back to the Chicago Street stage with Erny, who also shepherded the 2014 production for Chicago Street.
“The script that we remember from TV, what we remember happening in it, is exactly what happens on stage,” Formosa-Parmigiano said of her production. “If you are an adult and it wasn’t part of your life, you’ll discover it for the first time.”
Next up for Chicago Street Theatre is a production of the drama “Kelly and Du,” scheduled to open Jan. 18.