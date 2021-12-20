Chicago actor enjoys working in 'The Play That Goes Wrong'

Michael Kurowski is grateful to be back on stage in "The Play That Goes Wrong" after the pandemic prevented the theatrical industry and everything else from operating.
"It's quite the play to come back to," said Kurowski, who portrays the role of characters Dennis/Perkins in the comedic production.
"The Play That Goes Wrong" is currently running at The Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place in Chicago. The show continues to Jan. 30.
Kurowski said the comedy is one of the most challenging shows he's performed in due to the precise timing and physicality of the production.
"It's unbelievable. I've never done anything like this," Kurowski said.
"The Play That Goes Wrong" revolves around a group of actors from a drama group called The Cornley University Drama Society who perform an old-fashioned murder mystery where everything goes wrong and hilarious and wacky situations unfold.
The production opened on Broadway in 2017 and has been playing London's West End for the past eight years. This current production in the Windy City features an all-Chicago cast.
Kurowski, who resides in Chicago, grew up in Detroit. The actor said Chicago is a strong theater city.
"I love the city and the people," he said, adding that the theater community in the city is "uplifting."
It was a couple of weeks before Thanksgiving when Kurowski said he found out he had the role in "The Play That Goes Wrong." When he told his wife, she gave him more good news that they were going to have another bundle of joy.
"She said that's great (after hearing I got the part) and we're pregnant."
Kurowski, who is also a singer, has performed in many of the Chicago-area theaters through the years including Chicago Shakespeare Theatre and Munster's Theatre at The Center.
"When I got cast for this show I was an understudy for Chicago Shakespeare's "As You Like It,"' he said. "As You Like It" is a 1960s take on the bard's comedy and features Beatles' songs.
Kurowski said he hopes audience members have a wonderful diversion at the theater during this production.
"I want everyone to come out and have a good time," Kurowski said. "In this day and age it's good for people to sit down and be delighted for two hours."
FYI: "The Play That Goes Wrong" continues to Jan. 30 at The Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. For ticket prices and more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.