Chicago actor enjoys working in 'The Play That Goes Wrong'

"I love the city and the people," he said, adding that the theater community in the city is "uplifting."

It was a couple of weeks before Thanksgiving when Kurowski said he found out he had the role in "The Play That Goes Wrong." When he told his wife, she gave him more good news that they were going to have another bundle of joy.

"She said that's great (after hearing I got the part) and we're pregnant."

Kurowski, who is also a singer, has performed in many of the Chicago-area theaters through the years including Chicago Shakespeare Theatre and Munster's Theatre at The Center.

"When I got cast for this show I was an understudy for Chicago Shakespeare's "As You Like It,"' he said. "As You Like It" is a 1960s take on the bard's comedy and features Beatles' songs.

Kurowski said he hopes audience members have a wonderful diversion at the theater during this production.

"I want everyone to come out and have a good time," Kurowski said. "In this day and age it's good for people to sit down and be delighted for two hours."