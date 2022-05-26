Chicago actress appears in 'To Kill A Mockingbird'

Jacqueline Williams is enjoying her work on stage in the touring production of "To Kill A Mockingbird."

"The tour is going great," said Williams, who is an Evanston native. "We've had an incredible turnout, response and support."

"To Kill A Mockingbird" runs to May 29 at The James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. Williams plays character Calpurnia, who is the housekeeper for the Finch family in the show. Among others in the production is Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch; Melanie Moore as Scout Finch; Yaegel T. Welch as Tom Robinson and Mary Badham as Mrs. Henry Dubose.

Williams, who has been on the tour since its beginning, said they're just three months into it. "We'll be going for another year," she added.

The actress said it's "awesome" to be back in Chicago with the show. "I love my Chicago theater community," Williams said. "To bring (this show) home means a lot."

Williams said she still calls Evanston home. She's worked extensively in the theater field in Chicago. She was a student at the Theatre School at DePaul as well as the Goodman School of Drama.

The actress said audiences, overall, are familiar with the work by Harper Lee, whether through the book or the film, which was released in 1962. "To Kill A Mockingbird" revolves around the Finch family - with patriarch lawyer Atticus and daughter Scout - and racial injustice in the 1930s in Alabama where an African-American male is being accused of a crime he didn't commit.

This current production is a new version by Aaron Sorkin.

Williams said the characters in the play are more fleshed out. "And we're seeing a more humanized Atticus," Williams said.

"We're also blessed on this tour to have Mary Badham, who was Scout in the film," the actress said.

Williams said she became interested in theater as a child growing up in Evanston where she was involved in school plays.

The actress said touring can sometimes be grueling.

"For me, it's important to pace oneself," Williams said. "I take care of myself physically, mentally and spiritually."

Williams hopes audiences of "To Kill A Mockingbird" will be encouraged to do their part in making things better in society and that they leave the theater with a sense of "social empathy." She said the show depicts "how little progress we've made" when it comes to racial injustice.

FYI: "To Kill A Mockingbird" continues to May 29 at James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $35 to $149. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

