'Chicago' cast members offer energetic dance workshop

Dance fans had the opportunity to learn some jazzy moves from professional musical theater performers recently.
On Jan. 19, ensemble cast members Evy Vaughan and Liz Lester from "Chicago" led a group of dancers in a free dance workshop which showcased the Fosse-style of movement featured in the show.
The 25th anniversary production of "Chicago" is currently running through Jan. 29 at CIBC Theatre in Chicago. The dance workshop was held at the Ballet Chicago dance studios on State Street.
Vaughan and Lester taught students "The Hot Honey Rag," which is a playful, energetic piece from the show. Students learned various combinations throughout the 90-minute class then performed the number in groups.
Vaughan and Lester said they occasionally will teach workshops in cities where they have longer engagements. This current workshop was a free event presented by Broadway in Chicago and the "Chicago" company.
Vaughan, who is also an understudy for character Roxie, said she's always happy to lead a workshop featuring the Fosse style of dance and wants to instill in people, particularly the younger generation, how "joyful" dance can be.
"It's a very special experience to pass on that legacy," Lester said about the Fosse style.
"It's exciting to be spreading the gospel of Fosse and Verdon," Vaughan added.
One of the students attending the dance workshop was Molly Cooper, 14, of LaPorte.
Cooper said her mother saw an ad for the workshop via Facebook and told her about it.
"It was challenging but a lot of fun," Cooper said about the experience. Cooper is a student at Works in Motion Dance Company in LaPorte. "I really enjoy the Fosse style," she said.
