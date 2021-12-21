Chicago Children's Theatre presents engaging 'Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party'

Audience members at Chicago Children's Theatre can meet a variety of beloved characters in the venue's seasonal production.

The "Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party" runs through Dec. 24 at Chicago Children's Theatre.

During the production, guests will enjoy stories starring a selection of Potter's popular characters seen in an innovative puppet show. "The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party" is now celebrating seven years at Chicago Children's Theatre.

The show, which runs an hour, is engaging and the stories are told charmingly by actors who readily interact with the children in the audience.

Puppets are taken out of special trunks and come alive in front of the audience. Live musical accompaniment is featured as well.

In the production, young theater goers will enjoy the stories of Peter Rabbit, Tom Kitten, Simpkin the Cat and Jeremy Fisher.

At the end of the show, children are allowed to come up and look in the trunks if they'd like and get a closer view of the puppets. Afterwards, families may join a tea party in the lobby's hall. The tea party is only presented on weekends.