Chicago Children's Theatre's popular fest becomes virtual event

Families looking for something to do this weekend can attend a "virtual" festival courtesy of Chicago Children's Theatre.

Chicago Children's Theatre will present BOING! 2020 Summer Festival at 10 a.m. June 20 on the theater's You Tube channel.

"We've been doing the festival for four years. And when we knew we couldn't get hundreds of people together at our home (theater), we decided to take it online," said Matt Merrill, director of development for Chicago Children's Theatre.

The festival, which runs about 50 minutes, will include a variety of performances and activities.

Merrill said children have been quarantined for the last few months and are looking for things to do.

Included on the festival roster will be a virtual puppet show called "Doll Face Has A Party!" which is a collaboration between Brian Selznick and Chicago Children's Theatre. The book "Doll Face Has A Party!" is written by Pam Conrad and features illustrations by Selznick. The puppet show will be performed by Will Bishop and Grace Needlman. Music will be played by Tuba Skinny with voice artistry by James Lecesne.