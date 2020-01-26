Chicago native enjoys role in 'Once on This Island' at Cadillac Palace Theatre

Jahmaul Bakare is honored to be back in Chicago performing in the Tony-Award winning musical "Once on This Island."

"I'm very excited about it," Bakare said. "All my family and friends who are there can't wait to see me at the Cadillac Palace Theatre."

Bakare, who is a Chicago native, portrays character Agwe in the musical. The production runs through Feb. 2.

"First and foremost, the fact I get to perform with such great people is wonderful," Bakare said. The actor and singer said many of the performers starring in the show are notable for their work on the current musical theater stage. This touring production includes cast members from the 2017 Broadway revival of "Once on This Island."

"It's an actor's dream to work with these people," Bakare said. Among performers starring in "Once on This Island" are Tamyra Gray, a former "American Idol" contestant; Cassondra James; Phillip Boykin; Courtnee Carter; and Tyler Hardwick.

"Once on This Island" tells the story of peasant girl Ti Moune and her dream of being with her true love. The musical showcases the problems associated with the relationships between the island peasants and the elite hierarchy, and all that entails when it comes to love and marriage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}