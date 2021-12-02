Chicago Shakespeare has a 'fab' hit with 'As You Like It'

Mixing the Beatles music and one of the Bard's popular plays has proven a great idea for Chicago Shakespeare Theatre.

"As You Like It," with its '60s-theme and Fab Four tunes, is lighting up the stage at Chicago's Shakespeare Theatre on Navy Pier. The show continues to Dec. 5.

Shakespeare's popular comedy highlighting "love, love, love," disguised gender and whimsical relationships, is playing out in quite a creative way at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre (CST).

The production, adapted and directed by Daryl Cloran, is a fast-moving show featuring a colorful setting and a lion's share of the Beatles' hit tunes. This show was the perfect way for CST to reopen its doors after the pandemic.

According to Chicago Shakespeare's artistic director Barbara Gaines, “We’re overcome with joy to be producing live theater again and sharing powerful artistic experiences with our audiences back where they belong at Chicago Shakespeare.There’s never been a more important moment for all of us to come together—to gather with one another, to share music and laughter—and to bring back the magic we’ve missed over these many months apart.”