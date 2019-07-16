The stage of Chicago Shakespeare Theatre is sizzling this summer with the venue's latest production of "Six."
"Six," which continues to Aug. 4 in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, is a unique, creative show which is akin to a concert production. It stars a group of high-powered singers who portray the six wives of Henry VIII.
CST's production is the North American premiere of "Six" by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.
"Six" is performed in CST's theater The Yard, an informal space, which is perfect for this show. In "Six," audience members get a comical and contemporary look at the Henry VIII tale from the standpoint of the females in his life.
Each of the wives tell their stories and talk about their lives through song. "Six" debuted at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and later went on a smashing UK tour, which sold out every night. It's currently playing London's West End and has been nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Musical.
The queens in this show are standout performers with voices that are sensational in their solo numbers yet their vocals also blend well in the group's harmonies.
Starring in this show, which puts female empowerment in the spotlight, are Adrianna Hicks as Aragon; Andrea Macasaet as Boleyn; Abby Mueller as Seymour; Brittney Mack as Cleves; Samantha Pauly as Howard and Anna Uzele as Parr.
This royal group of singers/actresses are joined by their back-up band called Ladies in Waiting, which appropriately is an all-female band.
Among songs on the playlist are "Ex-Wives," "Don't Lose Ur Head" and "I Don't Need Your Love."
Chicago Shakespeare Theatre recently held its GALA 2019 at the theater on Navy Pier. During the event, the cast of "Six" made a special appearance to perform. The theater raised $1.2 million which will benefit Chicago Shakespeare in Classrooms and Communities. Also during the gala, Spirit of Shakespeare Awards were given to BMO Harris Bank as Civic Honoree and the collective theater community called "The Chicago Actor" as Artistic Honoree.
FYI: "Six continues to Aug. 4 at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. For ticket prices and more information, visit chicagoshakes.com/SIX.