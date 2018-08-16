Aaron Breford, director of Valparaiso’s Chicago Street Theatre’s production of a pair of plays by American playwright Christopher Durang, hopes audiences take away two specific responses from the acclaimed comedies.
“First of all I hope they laugh,” he said. “Second of all, I hope they think.”
Chicago Street Theatre will bring Durang’s “The Actor’s Nightmare” and “Sister Mary Ignatius Explains it All For You” to the stage Aug. 17 through Sept. 1, Durang was born in New Jersey and received degrees from Harvard University and Yale University.
A member of the American Theater Hall of Fame, Durang received a Tony Award for his 2013 comedy “Vanya and Tonya and Masha and Spike,” which has become a favorite with many local theater ensembles and staged as recently as May by Chicago Heights’ Drama Group.
Other Durang works penned over the course of the last four decades-plus, such as “Beyond Therapy,” “Betty’s Summer Vacation” and “Baby With The Bathwater,” were received with critical acclaim and Tony and Obie Award nominations.
“Nightmare,” which debuted in 1981, follows the misadventures of George Spelvin, who is mistaken for an actor and is coerced into performing in front of an audience. “Mary,” which debuted in 1979 and adapted as a feature for cable station Showtime in 2001, finds four former Catholic school students, now adults, confronting the comedy’s title character.
Breford is a longtime fan of Durang and said this pair of shows are a good fit for his directorial ambitions.
“I was looking for something that was a little bit unique and artistically challenging,” he said. “And this fit the bill.”
Region thesps Justin Treasure, LuAnne Pezel, Marty DeBoer, Erin Sharpe and Bill Carns make up the cast for both plays and are joined by Harry McMurtrey, who rounds out the cast in “Mary.”
“I’ve got the A-team,” Breford said of his cast. “The best people came out and auditioned, and I really got the A-Team. I’m really excited.”
Next up for Chicago Street Theatre is a production of “Evil Dead, the Musical,” scheduled to open Oct. 5.