“Danny and the Deep Blue Sea,” unfortunately, is a fitting tale for today in the eyes of Justin Treasure, director of Valparaiso’s Chicago Street Theatre’s production of the drama.
“I feel right now, regardless of the circumstances, there’s a lot of name calling going on and a lot of looking down on other people,” he said. “This play is about the humanity of disconnect and the difficulty we have communicating with other people and getting over that.”
Opening May 17 and running through June 1, “Danny” chronicles the relationship between a pair of troubled souls: the title character, a truck driver whose temper occasionally gets the best of him, and Roberta, a bookkeeper and divorcee keeping an unhealthy secret.
Penned by John Patrick Shanley, whose credits include 2004’s Tony and Pulitzer Award-winning “Doubt: A Parable” and the 1987 Oscar winner “Moonstruck,” “Danny” made its stage debut off-Broadway in 1984.
“I hope people see that, no matter how bad things get, they can improve,” Treasure said of “Danny.” “And no matter how rough your life seems, there’s always a pot at the end of the rainbow to follow it, and there’s an uplifting message at the end of it.”
Dean Perrine is Danny and Amanda Tomczak is Roberta in Chicago Street Theatre’s production of “Danny.”
“They are two actors who I haven’t had an opportunity to work with as a director, and they’re just incredible performers,” Treasure said of his acting duo. “They are really intuitive human beings that bring that to their characters and to the stage.”
Due to adult situations, “Danny” may not be appropriate for young or sensitive audiences.
An after-show celebration is scheduled following the May 17 performance at Meditrina Market Café, 24 Washington St., Valparaiso.
Next up for Chicago Street Theatre is “Macbeth,” which will be staged as part of the annual “Shakespeare in The Park” festival at Valparaiso’s Central Park Plaza July 12-13. It will then move into the Chicago Street Theatre for performances July 18-21.