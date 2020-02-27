Chicago Street goes ‘Black’ for March comedy

For Memorial Opera House executive director Scot MacDonald, spending time down the street at Chicago Street Theatre and directing their show “Black Comedy” shows the spirit of the Region’s theater community.
“We have developed relationships with a lot of our community theaters where we share resources and actors go to different theaters, so why not do the same with directors?” he said. “It really does expand the borders for everybody to see things at all these different places.”
Opening March 6 and running through March 21, “Black” is the tale of rising sculptor Brindsley Miller and his fiancée, Carol Melkett who, in an attempt to impress a wealthy potential client, throw a party in their apartment and borrow a neighbor’s pricey furniture without permission. Chaos and hilarity ensue when the power goes out during the party.
Penned by British playwright and screenwriter Sir Peter Shaffer, whose credits include the Tony Award-winning plays-turned Oscar nominated films “Equus” and “Amadeus,” “Black” made its debut in Shaffer’s homeland in 1965 before heading to Broadway two years later. The comedy was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Play.
“The story is absolutely hysterical,” MacDonald said. “It’s reminiscent of a Carol Burnett skit, where everything goes wrong that could possibly go wrong … Murphy’s Law plays into this in a brilliant sort of way.”
Anthony Majerski is Miller and Erin Sharpe is Melkett in Chicago Street’s production of “Black.” Included in the cast is Donna Rowland as their neighbor, Mrs. Furnival, Thomas Olsen as Carol’s father, Colonel Melkett and Mark Mccolley as the wealthy guest, George Bamberger.
“The cast is doing really well,” MacDonald said. “There’s a lot of physical comedy in it and it’s really, really challenging, but they’re brilliant at it.”
Next up for Chicago Street Theatre is a production of the award-winning drama, God of Carnage, scheduled to open April 17.
12 Things to do in the Region this week