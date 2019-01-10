Sherry VerWey, director of Valparaiso’s Chicago Street Theatre’s “Keely and Du,” says the drama she is bringing to the stage meets a lot of criteria for the stories she seeks out.
“I like pieces that make people think,” she said. “I like a challenging script not only from an actor’s point of view, but also from an audience’s point of view, something that’s going to instigate dialogue and leave an impact.”
Opening Jan. 18 and running through Feb. 2, “Keely” tells the tale of the play’s title characters: Keely is a victim of rape who has been impregnated and, while planning an abortion, held captive in a cabin in Canada. In her confinement, she is watched over by Du, a staunch and religious pro-life activist who has been charged with taking care of Keely through the duration of her pregnancy.
Penned by American playwright Jane Martin, “Keely” was published in 1993 and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize a year later. It has been staged throughout North America in the last quarter century and, last year, adapted for the big screen in Canada.
“It isn’t solely based on the pro-life/pro-choice argument,” VerWey said. “There’s a deeper essence to the script. These two women, despite all odds, find a common ground and take care of one another against all odds … the heart of the story is the two women, and we see their relationship develop, even though they are completely opposite.”
“We have to look beyond our differences and beyond our deepest convictions,” she added. “Underneath some of the things that we may not understand or we may disagree with, there can still be good people there.”
Lindsey Elderkin is Keely and Lisa Formosa-Parmigiano is Du in Chicago Street’s staging of “Keely.” Rounding out the cast is Andy Urschel as Walter, a pro-life minister, and Nathan O’Brien as Cole, Keely’s estranged husband.
“For challenging material such as this, they are working super hard and taking those emotional obstacles,” VerWey said of her cast.
Due to adult subject matter, “Keely and Du” is not recommended for young or sensitive audiences.
Next up for Chicago Street Theatre is the family-friendly “Bedtime Stories,” scheduled to open March 1.