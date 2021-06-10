Chicago Street returns with ‘Heathers’

Valparaiso’s Chicago Street Theatre’s dark musical comedy “Heathers, The Musical" can be viewed as being as relevant today as it was when it was first introduced to the masses more than three decades ago.

“Some of the subject matter, teen suicide, teen bullying, trying to fit in and doing what you can to fit in, is something that teenagers and a lot of adults deal with on a day to day basis,” said “Heathers” director Mike Glorioso. “To say that that’s all behind us in high school is definitely a lie.”

Opening Friday and running through June 27, "Heathers" is the tale of Veronica Sawyer, a frustrated student at the cliquish Westerburg High School whose life, along with many of her fellow classmates, is turned upside down with the arrival of the rebellious J.D. Dean.

Taking its cue from 1989 black comedy film, which starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, “Heathers” was adapted as a musical by Laurence O’ Keefe and Kevin Murphy, whose collective CV includes “Legally Blonde: The Musical” and the AMC drama “The Son.”

Featuring songs such as “Shine a Light,” “Fight for Me” and “The Me Inside of Me,” “Heathers” made its stage debut in Los Angeles in 2013 before running Off-Broadway a year later.”