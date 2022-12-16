Chicagoan's role in 'Dear Evan Hansen' an honor

Anthony Norman is elated to be starring in the North American Tour of "Dear Evan Hansen."

Norman, who grew up in The Windy City, is starring as title character Evan Hansen in "Dear Evan Hansen," now at The James M Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. The show runs to Dec. 31.

"It feels like such an honor. The last time I was in Chicago was in the show 'Newsies.' To come to my hometown in the starring role is really an honor," Norman said.

The actor said it's also a "gift" to play such a role considering the many wonderful artists who've portrayed Hansen.

The Tony Award-winning musical, which won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2017, is the story of the insecure teen Evan who feels like a nobody, has no real friends and gets caught up in a problematic situation made worse by social media.

"When I first saw the show it was on Broadway in 2017. I remember being so blown away by it and taken aback. It gets you emotionally," Norman said.

He also added there are some challenges playing such an emotionally charged role of Evan, who appears as an "unlikeable character with flaws." But Evan, he said, is someone who many can relate to as people of different ages have had extreme feelings of insecurity, feeling disliked and without purpose.

Norman, who is a musician, said he was influenced in the acting craft by his sister. The performer, who grew up on Chicago's North Side, now makes his home in New York.

The actor has performed with a variety of Chicago theatrical groups and at area theaters through the years including North Riverside Players, Porchlight Music Theatre, Drury Lane and Paramount Theatre.

Norman said he hopes audience members who see the show will be struck by the story and be encouraged to listen to others more.

"I just hope that more people will be available to those around them," he said, adding the musical is a good vehicle to get people started in talking about mental health.

FYI: "Dear Evan Hansen" runs to Dec. 31 at The James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. For tickets and more information, visit BroadwayIn Chicago.com.

