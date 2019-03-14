If you're looking for a fun evening at the theater, you won't go wrong securing a ticket to "The Choir of Man."
"The Choir of Man" continues through March 17 at The Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place in Chicago. The show puts the spotlight on pop songs from yesterday and today.
The production, currently on its first U.S. tour, is set in a pub and introduces audience members to a cast of men who regularly frequent the pub. "Choir of Man" has been an international hit for the past few years and has been a highlight of various festivals around the globe.
Those who enjoy music will like the fact that the nine cast members, who largely hail from Ireland, Scotland and England, regularly break out in song in this pub. The music features a variety of contemporary hits and tunes from decades ago.
There are opportunities for interaction as the cast members travel out into the audience to choose patrons to join them on stage; and they often ask members of the crowd to sing along at certain times during the show.
In addition to the songs, there are also a couple of rousing percussive numbers. Among highlighted tunes are Queen's "Somebody to Love," sung by Mark Loveday; Andrew Bateup's take on "The Impossible Dream," "Escape (The Pina Colada Song," and others.
Other assorted songs from the catalogs of popular artists such as Adele, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers and other singers are featured.
There's no definite story in this show but there doesn't have to be. It's a jubilant celebration of pub life, and life in general, and audience members can simply have a good time. Catch the show this weekend.
Tickets are $39 to $79. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.