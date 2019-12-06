The latest Cirque du Soleil to burst onto the entertainment stage features a holiday theme.
For those who are looking for seasonal productions to enjoy at this time of year, Cirque du Soleil is currently presenting the new "Twas The Night Before..." at The Chicago Theatre. The show runs through Dec. 8.
"Twas the Night Before..." includes a mix of circus-style entertainment in only the way Cirque du Soleil does it and other theatrical segments. This Cirque du Soleil offers its own spin on the classic holiday story of "Twas the Night Before Christmas."
For the most part, the production is fast moving and filled with various exuberant tricks and feats. (The only segment which drags on a bit is the section toward the middle of the show depicting the interaction between an audience member and one of the main characters Jolly.)
"Twas the Night Before...," presented by Cirque du Soleil, along with The Madison Square Garden Company, is making its world premiere at The Chicago Theatre.
Within the show, audience members will see everything from clown acts and hoop diving to juggling, acrobatics, roller blading and more.
This holiday-themed Cirque is definitely a colorful production in all aspects, from costuming to set design.
The story line for "Twas the Night Before ...." centers around young Isabella who has an adventurous journey meeting characters from the beloved holiday poem.
Among international cast members in the show are Katherine Arnold, Tudeon Ariri; Nicole Faubert and Guillaume Paquin; Francois Gadbois; and Michele Clark as Isabella.
FYI: Twas the Night Before..." continues to Dec. 8 at The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Tickets start at $30. Call 800-745-3000 or visit chicagotheatre.com/cirque.
Yanni
Yanni
DEC. 7, 8 p.m., The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Dr., Hammond. 866.711.7463,
https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. Over the course of the last 35 years, genre-blurring composer and instrumentalist Yanni’s albums have racked up more than 25 million in sales. Additionally, his best-selling set and most popular home video, “Live at the Acropolis,” turned 25 this year. At Horseshoe Casino, Yanni is expected to scale down his set in a show titled “Pure Yanni: Piano and Intimate Conversations.”
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
THROUGH DEC. 15, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 14, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, 8 p.m. Dec. 6, and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636,
chicgostreet.org Based on the early '70s children’s novel, “Pageant” follows a holiday production with six unruly siblings mixed in for laughs.
Scrooge
Scrooge
THROUGH DEC. 8, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and 3 p.m. Dec. 8. Reinhart Auditorium, Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Pl., Merrillville. 219.413-1213,
https://www.facebook.com/events/526674861455735/?event_time_id=526674864789068 Ross Music Theatre/M&M Productions’ holiday tradition turns 19 with their production based on the 1970 big screen musical interpretation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
Hammond Holiday Parade
Hammond Holiday Parade
DEC. 7, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., downtown Hammond. 219.853.7708,
gohammond.com The cast of Towle Theatre’s Christmastime production, “Miracle on 34th Street,” will serve as the grand marshals for Hammond’s annual parade. This year’s parade will start at Gavit High School, then make its way onto Indianapolis Blvd. before concluding at the Hammond Sportsplex. Santa and his Elves are scheduled to hold court following the parade in the Community room at the Sportsplex.
2019 Christmas in the Park
2019 Christmas in the Park
THROUGH DEC. 21, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 7, 14 and 21, Prairie West Park, 93rd St and Oakridge Drive, St. John. 219.365.6465,
stjohnin.com. St. John’s 2019 holiday festivities are rounded out by a visit from Santa Dec. 7, the Grinch Dec. 14 and a Christmas photo booth Dec. 21.
Portage Christmas Festival
Portage Christmas Festival
DEC. 7, 2-5 p.m. Portage Police Station, 6260 Central Ave., Portage. 219.781.3295,
facebook.com/events/467464433883442/ Presented by Portage Kiwanis, their annual Christmas Festival will feature a Christmas tree lighting, horse and carriage rides and crafts. Proceeds from the festival will go toward Toys for Tots and unwrapped gifts will be donated to Toys for Tots.
Things That Go Bump In the Night
Things That Go Bump In the Night
THROUGH FEB. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839,
southshoreartsonline.org. A dozen artists created original works inspired by Maurice Sendak’s classic 1963 children’s tome for “Bump.” The exhibit is one of two South Shore Arts shows taking its cue from “Wild Things:” The second exhibit, “Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition,” is scheduled to open following “Bump’s” run.
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
THROUGH DEC. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365,
valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art . Born in the Bronx and based in Oregon, LaDuke’s half century-plus body of work has inspired generations of artists who have followed. An opening reception is scheduled at Brauer Museum of Art at 7 p.m. Sept. 6.
'A Christmas Story Comes Home'
'A Christmas Story Comes Home'
THROUGH DEC. 31, 8 a.m-5 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 777 Corrine Drive. Hammond. 219.989.7770,
achristmasstorycomeshome.com In honor of the classic early '80s holiday comedy, which is set in the Region, Indiana Welcome Center’s November/December exhibit is made up of a half dozen window displays depicting a variety of scenes from the film.
Pioneerland Christmas Open House
Pioneerland Christmas Open House
DEC. 7-8, 3-8 p.m., LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 W. State Road 2, LaPorte. 219.575.7758,
http://www.pioneerland.org/ Take a trip to the early and middle 19th Century at LaPorte County Fairgrounds for Pioneerland’s annual Christmas Open House. Pioneerland replicates what life was like during that era, with a blacksmith shop, log cabin, schoolhouse, general store and post office bringing the past to today.
White Christmas
White Christmas
THROUGH DEC. 22, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255,
theatreatthecenter.com. Theater at the Center concludes 2019 with a live production of the 1954 big screen classic, which features Irving Berlin standards such as the title song, “Blue Skies” and “Count Your Blessings.”
