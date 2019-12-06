{{featured_button_text}}
Cirque du Soleil's 'Twas the Night Before...'

Cirque du Soleil's "Twas the Night Before..." continues to Dec. 8 at The Chicago Theatre.

 Photo by Errisson Lawrence

The latest Cirque du Soleil to burst onto the entertainment stage features a holiday theme.

For those who are looking for seasonal productions to enjoy at this time of year, Cirque du Soleil is currently presenting the new "Twas The Night Before..." at The Chicago Theatre. The show runs through Dec. 8.

"Twas the Night Before..." includes a mix of circus-style entertainment in only the way Cirque du Soleil does it and other theatrical segments. This Cirque du Soleil offers its own spin on the classic holiday story of "Twas the Night Before Christmas."

For the most part, the production is fast moving and filled with various exuberant tricks and feats. (The only segment which drags on a bit is the section toward the middle of the show depicting the interaction between an audience member and one of the main characters Jolly.)

"Twas the Night Before...,"  presented by Cirque du Soleil, along with The Madison Square Garden Company, is making its world premiere at The Chicago Theatre.

Within the show, audience members will see everything from clown acts and hoop diving to juggling, acrobatics, roller blading and more.

This holiday-themed Cirque is definitely a colorful production in all aspects, from costuming to set design.

The story line for "Twas the Night Before ...." centers around young Isabella who has an adventurous journey meeting characters from the beloved holiday poem.

Among international cast members in the show are Katherine Arnold, Tudeon Ariri; Nicole Faubert and Guillaume Paquin; Francois Gadbois; and Michele Clark as Isabella.

FYI: Twas the Night Before..." continues to Dec. 8 at The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Tickets start at $30. Call 800-745-3000 or visit chicagotheatre.com/cirque.

