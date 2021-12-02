 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cirque du Soleil offers a spirited 'Twas the Night Before'
urgent

Cirque du Soleil offers a spirited 'Twas the Night Before'

Twas the Night

"Twas The Night Before" continues to Dec. 5 at The Chicago Theatre.

 Provided

Theater fans looking to kick start the holiday season are sure to enjoy "Twas The Night Before" at The Chicago Theatre.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look of the new Hard Rock Live entertainment venue at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. The first show begins Nov. 4.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Cirque Du Soleil are presenting "Twas The Night Before" through Dec. 5 in Chicago.

The beloved cirque troupe brought its holiday production to Chicago for the first time in 2019. The show made its world premiere at The Chicago Theatre that year. For fans of Cirque Du Soleil, it's good to see the troupe offering their talents in a spirited seasonal show.

The production stars a blend of circus-style entertainment and theatrical elements. This holiday production presents a unique Cirque du Soleil spin on the classic tale "Twas the Night Before Christmas."

"Twas The Night Before" is an exuberant production starring a variety of dynamic performers. Audience members will surely enjoy the many tricks, acrobatic-style entertainment, humorous segments and even suspenseful moments in the show. Sets are colorful and the performers are definitely fun to watch.

Within the show, audience members will see everything from acrobatics, dancing and other circus arts.

"Twas the Night Before"centers around young Isabella who has an adventurous journey meeting characters from the beloved holiday poem.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said she was “blown away” by how Valparaiso High School works with students at all levels to prepare them for the future.

There are a variety of exciting segments in the show including a hair suspension act, acrobatic performers, daring bicycle riders and skilled dancers.

A cast of international performers stars in the show including Alicia Beaudoin; Danila Bim; Suren Bozyan and Karyna Konchakivska; Miguel Gigosos Ronda; Masha Terentieva; and others.

FYI: Twas the Night Before" continues to Dec. 5 at The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Tickets start at $30. Visit chicagotheatre.com/cirque.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry continues his late mother's mission with new film

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts