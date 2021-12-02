Cirque du Soleil offers a spirited 'Twas the Night Before'

Theater fans looking to kick start the holiday season are sure to enjoy "Twas The Night Before" at The Chicago Theatre.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Cirque Du Soleil are presenting "Twas The Night Before" through Dec. 5 in Chicago.

The beloved cirque troupe brought its holiday production to Chicago for the first time in 2019. The show made its world premiere at The Chicago Theatre that year. For fans of Cirque Du Soleil, it's good to see the troupe offering their talents in a spirited seasonal show.

The production stars a blend of circus-style entertainment and theatrical elements. This holiday production presents a unique Cirque du Soleil spin on the classic tale "Twas the Night Before Christmas."

"Twas The Night Before" is an exuberant production starring a variety of dynamic performers. Audience members will surely enjoy the many tricks, acrobatic-style entertainment, humorous segments and even suspenseful moments in the show. Sets are colorful and the performers are definitely fun to watch.

Within the show, audience members will see everything from acrobatics, dancing and other circus arts.