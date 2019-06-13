Audience members who love the artistry and excitement of Cirque du Soleil productions won't want to miss the latest show to hit Chicago.
Cirque du Soleil's "Volta" continues through July 6 at Chicago's Soldier Field. The show is filled with mesmerizing acrobatics blended with the excitement of extreme sports. A unique music soundtrack is also highlighted in this production as it is in every Cirque show.
The show is held under Cirque's signature Big Top, which is located in the South parking lot of Soldier Field.
"Volta" puts the spotlight on the energy of street sports and features a variety of acts not often seen under the Cirque Big Top. Among acts featured are bikers doing various trickery and stunts; double Dutch rope skipping artists; shape diving artists; and more. One of the shape diving artists is Kevin Beverley, who grew up in Grayslake, Illinois.
Beverley said he was immediately attracted to Cirque du Soleil when he was introduced to it.
"I was a gymnast as a kid," he said, adding he then began studying dance and soon started taking circus arts classes. His first exposure to Cirque was through the show "Varekai."
"I saw 'Varekai' on TV and it completely blew my mind," Beverley said. The artist then put his focus on combining his dance talents with the circus arts instead of just concentrating solely on dance.
Beverley said he's always enjoyed being on stage. Being in front of people and taking an audience to other worlds, he said, is rewarding. "You get to wow people...That's what keeps me going."
FYI: Cirque du Soleil's "Volta" continues through July 6 at Soldier Field South Lot, 1410 Museum Campus Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $49. Call 877-924-7783 or visit cirquedusoleil-com/volta