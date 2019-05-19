Mesmerizing acrobatics along with street sports, colorful characters and a soundtrack of unique music jumps into the spotlight as Cirque du Soleil presents its "Volta" show in Chicago.
Cirque du Soleil's "Volta," which opened May 18, continues through July 6 at Chicago's Soldier Field. The show stars under its own signature Big Top, which is located in the South parking lot of Soldier Field.
"It's my first time performing in Cirque du Soleil in Chicago," said Kevin Beverley, who performs the shape diving act in the production. Beverley, who grew up in Grayslake, Illinois, said he's excited to be back in Chicagoland and helping to bring the world class Cirque show to fans.
"Volta" puts the spotlight on the energy of street sports and features a variety of acts not often seen under the Cirque Big Top. Among various acts featured are bikers doing various trickery and stunts; double Dutch rope skipping artists; shape diving artists; and more.
Calling "Volta" very "special," Beverley said it's exciting to see how the production blends "high level acrobatics and extreme sports."
"At the same time, (the show) is about self acceptance and loving yourself," Beverley said. The artist said people want to be moved by the themes of the show but they also want to be entertained. That's one of the missions of every Cirque du Soleil production, in general.
Beverley said he was immediately attracted to Cirque du Soleil when he was introduced to it.
"I was a gymnast as a kid," he said, adding he then began studying dance and soon started taking circus arts classes. His first exposure to Cirque was through the show "Varekai."
"I saw 'Varekai' on TV and it completely blew my mind," Beverley said. The artist then put his focus on combining his dance talents with the circus arts instead of just concentrating solely on dance.
Beverley said he's always enjoyed being on stage. Being in front of people and taking an audience to other worlds, he said, is rewarding. "You get to wow people...That's what keeps me going."
"We get letters all the time about how our show changed their lives or inspired their kids," Beverley said.