Bonnie Quigley, co-director of LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s production of “Anne of Green Gables,” has an idea as to why the story she is bringing to life has endured on page and on stages for more than a century.
“The story is so compelling and Anne is just a wonderful character,” she said. “She is larger than life and brings joy to everyone that she meets. She manages to work her way into everyone’s heart.”
Opening May 3 and running through May 12, “Gables” is the tale of its title character, a youngster whom, after spending much of her life bouncing from orphanage to orphanage, settles with elderly siblings Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert in Nova Scotia in the late 19th century.
Penned by Canadian author Lucy Maud Montgomery and first published in 1908, “Gables” remains a children’s literature classic after more than a century. It is estimated the book has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide. Additionally, Montgomery continued Anne’s story with tomes such as “Anne of the Island,” “Anne of Avonlea” and “Anne’s House of Dreams.”
Anne’s tale has also been a stage, radio, big screen and small screen staple over the last century: a musical production of “Gables,” first staged in 1965, is the longest running musical production in the world.
“It’s very true to the story Lucy Montgomery wrote, and it’s timeless,” said Quigley, who is directing “Gables” for LaPorte Little Theatre Club with John Watterson. “Young and old alike will like this play … it's going to be a treat for the eye as well as the soul.”
Starring as Anne is Marie Parrette from LaPorte. Included in the cast is AvaLee Abraham as Marilla Cuthbert, co-director Watterson as Matthew Cuthbert, Cole Antrim as Gilbert, the object of Anne’s affections and Kelly Collins as Anne’s friend, Diana Barry.
“(Parrette) is just phenomenal,” Quigley said. “She is Anne. She is so energetic and sees the good in everything … this cast is so ready. They have brought this story to life. They’re amazing.”
Next up for LaPorte Little Theatre Club is a production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” scheduled to run Oct. 11-20.