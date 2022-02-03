Coffee bar tales: Seedlings serves up ‘Fresh Brewed’ show

The hopes Seedlings Theatre Company’s director Becky Jascoviak has for her production of “Fresh Brewed: Tales from the Coffee Bar” are straightforward.
“I think it shows (audiences) that you can have a conversation and still be friends at the end,” she said.
Jascoviak’s husband and play co-director, Jerry Jascoviak, sums up his goals for the show in one word.
“Laughter.”
"Fresh Brewed" opens Feb. 11 and runs through Feb. 20 at Hammond’s Beatniks on Conkey. The show is a series of 11 vignettes, all taking place within the confines of a coffee shop. Some of the topics discussed in the play cover sensitive subjects such as a couple’s breakup and family secrets.
The tales found in “Fresh” were penned by American playwright Henry Meyerson, whose CV includes acclaimed works such as “The Secret Life of Seagulls," “The Last Falcon” and “Proceed to Check-Out.” “Fresh Brewed" was published in 2008 and has been brought to stages throughout the country ever since.
People are also reading…
Seedlings had initially planned to bring the show to stages in 2020 but held off as a result of the pandemic.
“I am always drawn to shows that are about deep conversation,” Becky Jascoviak said. “I feel like it’s something missing in our society, where you can sit down and have a real conversation with somebody without walking on eggshells or feeling like you have to mince words. I’m drawn to that clever and witty dialogue.”
For “Fresh Brewed,” the Jascoviaks assembled a cast of 10 thesps – Michael DePriest Reed, Kristin Duncan, Michael Zuccarelli, Marilyn Catinella, Donna Rowland, Dean Johanson, Jerry Golvidis, Rea Robinson, Terry McLaughlin and Mike Johnson. Each of the actors will take on different characters in the short monologues over the course of the Beatniks run.
“Each cast member has three performances between these six shows,” Becky Jascoviak said. “They’re switching parts between each performance so that everybody has a backup. We did that for Covid, we did that for weather. We did that to make sure that we’re going to have a show.
“Knowing some of these actors for years, some of their interpretations of these characters completely caught me off guard in a good way,“ Jerry Jascoviak added.
Due to language and subject matter, “Fresh Brewed: Tales from the Coffee Bar” is not recommended for young or sensitive audiences.
2020 The Times Best of the Region
Welcome to The Times Media Company’s Best of the Region for 2020.
When voting began in early March, we couldn't have predicted the changes to business as usual that we have experienced.
Still, thanks to the pluck of local entrepreneurs and dedication of our readers, we are presenting our annual look at the best restaurants, services, places to live and more in the Region.
This year we added an ambitious 40 categories for a total of 176, and we are proud to profile these businesses and providers that you chose in the monthlong voting.
This contest is the culmination of another year of interacting with our readers, telling stories about people and places that make a difference in our communities and championing the local businesses that serve as the backbone of the Region. It's also a testament to the resilience of the Region.
This is a process you, our readers, take seriously, casting 320,282 total votes, up 28% from 2019. That includes an 11% increase in write-in votes.
All this from 36,068 registered users, an increase of 84% from 2019. That speaks to more than the fact that we have been spending a lot more time at home. It expresses the understanding that the Region is poised to rebound from the limitations imposed by the coronavirus.
What accounts for the staying power of Best of the Region? Perhaps it's how we recognize the value of hard work and the chance to applaud businesses that respect our time and resources and consistently exceed our expectations. A Best of the Region nod is not only a well-deserved “thank you” to those who truly care for their customers, but it also reinforces those efforts.
These pages contain a number of first-time winners including Anytime Fitness, Jay Marie Salon & Spa and the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce in addition to stalwarts such as Albert's Diamond Jewelers, Centier Bank and Strack & Van Til that annually dominate their categories. But whether the business is big or small, time-honored or cutting-edge, all have excellence in common.
So on behalf of the Times, I’d like thank the readers who took the time to thoughtfully complete the ballot and offer our congratulations to the winners. Here’s to another year of “the best” in the Region!
Chris White
Publisher