The touring production of "Come From Away" continues to draw audiences during its Chicago engagement.
"Come From Away" runs through Aug. 18 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre on State Street. The musical tells the true story of a town in Newfoundland which welcomed 7,000 airplane passengers who were stranded after the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.
Among actors starring in the show are Chicagoans James Earl Jones II and Harter Clingman.
"It's pretty amazing," Jones said, about the show. He added that a "show about the best of humanity, kindness, love and acceptance" that's based on true happenings is rare. "That in itself makes the show special," Jones said.
The actor said he really likes the fact that it's a "very real story about very real people."
Jones said this is a show he's extremely proud to be in. He added that "Come From Away" is really a show for everyone. "In this business, not every show is appropriate for everyone,' he said.
Jones, who was born and raised in Chicago, said it's a privilege to tell this story.
For Harter Clingman, it's also a special opportunity to be in this show. Clingman, who hails from Iowa, has lived in Chicago for the past 13 years. Clingman said he's honored to be part of the cast of "Come From Away."
"I'm enjoying so many aspects of telling this story. This show is so uplifting and life-affirming," Clingman said. The actor said the ensemble cast in the show works well together.
Clingman said "Come From Away" really shows how a community came together, showed compassion and lent a helping hand.
About the play's musical score, Clingman said, "It's a wide mix." The score includes Gaelic music, folk and more styles. Clingman said the touring production opened in Seattle.
While in Chicago, Clingman said he was looking forward to reconnecting with his friends in the city.
"It'll be nice to be in my apartment and to be home," Clingman said.
FYI: "Come From Away" continues to Aug. 18 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.