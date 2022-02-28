'Come From Away' showcases heart and soul of a community

The latest production gracing the stage of Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre is based on a true story that will not only tug at the heartstrings but also have audience members believing in the good one can still find at various times in the world.

Broadway in Chicago is presenting "Come From Away" through March 6 at Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago.

The Tony-Award-winning musical is based on the true story of passengers whose planes were diverted to the town of Ganger, Newfoundland after the tragic events of 9-11. Once in Ganger, where they didn't know what would happen to them, they were welcomed by the caring and compassionate townspeople.

"Come From Away," featuring a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is a show that definitely keeps an audience's attention with its attractive score, strong acting and moving messages.

The large cast stars Marika Aubrey, Kevin Carolan, Harter Clingman, Nick Duckart, Chamblee Ferguson, Christine Toy Johnson, Julie Johnson, James Earl Jones II, Julia Knitel, Sharon Sayegh, Danielle K. Thomas, Jeremy Woodard, Jenny Ashman, Jane Bunting, Amelia Cormack, Aaron Michael Ray, Kilty Reidy and Brandon Springman.

The cast recording of the show was a Grammy nominee and the production features a collection of wonderful tunes. Among highlighted songs in the show are "38 Planes," "28 Hours/Wherever We Are," "Costume Party," "I Am Here," "Prayer," "Stop The World" and "Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere."

"Come From Away," which was first produced in 2015, last played Chicago in the summer of 2019 where it also received positive audience feedback.

During these uncertain times, "Come From Away" shows theatergoers that there is still good out there.

FYI: "Come From Away" runs to March 6 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets range from $35 - $105. Call 800-775-2000 or visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

