Comedy fans will remember Drew Lynch from his appearance on "America's Got Talent" in 2015.
The likeable entertainer took the second place spot in the finals and since then has captured the attention of comedy fans through his television appearances, live shows, his You-Tube channel, service dog Stella vlogs and more.
Lynch brings his live show to Chicagoland with appearances Jan. 10 to 12 at Chicago Improv in Schaumburg, Illinois.
The comedian said he enjoys touring and doing live shows. His comedic shows are always evolving.
"That's the beauty of comedy," Lynch said. "I'm always trying to expand on any given topic I talk about."
Lynch, who is from Avon, Indiana, outside of Indianapolis, moved to Los Angeles when he was 19 to pursue a career in acting. But after a softball injury left him with a stutter, the entertainer's acting plans were squelched.
He then set his sights on comedy and courageously developed his skilled comedic routine despite his stutter. He has also talked about it in his act but as time goes on, the topic of stuttering, he said, isn't as prominent in his routine as it used to be.
"I used to talk so much more about my stutter and how it came to be. But I don't want it to be a crutch, " he said.
The comedian said when he sustained the injury that made him stutter, he was, at first, very indignant. "I thought, 'How could this happen to me?,' " he said.
Now, many people who are struggling with a stuttering problem or other speaking disabilities will come up to him and ask how he does what he does.
"They say, "You make me feel that I can continue to fight.' "
This month, Lynch returns to the "America's Got Talent" family to appear on "America's Got Talent: The Champions." The show debuted on Jan. 7.
"I think it's amazing," Lynch said, about returning to the show. "I get to see a lot of people who were on my season who I think were so talented," he said. "It's a whole other level of competition."
For Lynch, "America's Got Talent," he said, is not just great because it "shows amazing talent" but it also "tells a story" about the performers who are featured. "It opened so many doors for me," Lynch said.
In addition to his stand-up shows, Lynch said he really enjoys spending time with his dog Stella, who goes everywhere with him. On his You Tube channel, fans can check out different dog vlogs as well as an animated show about him and his favorite canine.
FYI: Drew Lynch will perform Jan. 10 to 12 at Chicago Improv in Schaumburg, Illinois. Visit chicago.improv.com or drewlynch.com for more information on Lynch and his shows.