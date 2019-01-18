Comedian Howie Mandel to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo

Here's the deal, comedian Howie Mandel will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo this April.
Mandel will perform at 9 p.m. Eastern April 13 at the Silver Creek Event Center at the casino at 11111 Wilson Road. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Jan. 18.
"Howie Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years," Four Winds said in a press release.
Mandel hosts the game show "Deal or No Deal," which just returned to CNBC. He's been a judge on the long-running "America's Got Talent" and plans to soon release the solo special “Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club” on Showtime.
The Emmy Award and Daytime Emmy nominee has worked on network shows like "Take It All," "Howie Do It," and "Mobbed." He's hosted the syndicated "The Howie Mandel Show" and performs as many as 200 stand-up comedy shows across North America each year.
"Mandel’s versatile career has encompassed virtually all aspects of the entertainment spectrum, including television, film, and stage," Four Winds said in a press release. "From his work on the Emmy Award-winning 'St. Elsewhere,' to the international animated children’s series 'Bobby’s World,' Mandel has become a mainstay of the American comedy scene. In 2009, Mandel added author to his resume when he released his frank, funny and no-holds-barred memoir, 'Here’s the Deal: Don’t Touch Me.' The memoir revealed his ongoing struggle with OCD and ADHD, and how it has shaped his life and career. It made The New York Times bestseller list on its first week and remained on the list for several consecutive weeks."
For information or tickets, visit FourWindsCasino.com or call 800-745-3000.