Comedy Night stars at Theatre at the Center

Laughter will be in the spotlight during an upcoming show in Munster.

Comedy Night at the CVPA will be held Jan. 21 at Theatre at the Center at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. Headlining the show will be comedian Lee Hardin. Opening for Hardin will be David Vox Mullen.

"I'm looking forward to performing there," said Hardin, during a recent phone interview from his Tennessee home. "I like intimate type settings," he said, adding the Munster venue looks like a great place to entertain. Although Hardin has performed occasionally throughout the Chicagoland area, he said it's his first time bringing a show to Northwest Indiana.

Hardin began his comedy shows a decade ago.

"I was always obsessed with comedy, even as a kid," he said. "I was obsessed with making people laugh." He added, with a laugh, that he was "a failed class clown."

Hardin said he got started in comedy by taking a comedy class through Zanies in Nashville 10 years ago. He kept honing his craft afterward, writing and "swinging away at it," he said.

The comedian has performed on "The Mike Huckabee Show" and has a comedy special titled "Not Quite A Grown-Up" that was released on DryBar Comedy in 2019.

Hardin describes his comedy as "clean and relatable."

The comedian said he was influenced in how to be funny, in a sense, by his mother, who he said has "a vocabulary of her own."

In addition to the show, guests may purchase tickets for dinner in the ballroom before the show. The Comedy Night dinner menu, by Trama Catering at CVPA, stars Egg Drop Soup, Stir Fry Chicken Marinated with Soy, Ginger and Sesame Oil served with Crispy Vegetables, Fried Rice garnished with Wonton Strips and also Lemon Cream Cake.

FYI: Comedy Night at the CVPA will be presented Jan. 21. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m with the show at 8 p.m. Tickets for show only are $35 and can be purchased through the box office at 219-836-3255 or at cvpa.org. To purchase the meal, call the CVPA Dining and Events Office at 219-836-1930, ext. 2. Meal price is $30 (tax and gratuity not included). Cash bar is available.

