"The Comedy of Errors', which is Chicago Shakespeare Theater's artistic director Barbara Gaines last production at the acclaimed Windy City theater, continues through April 23.

The production, running in The Courtyard Theatre, features newly adapted scenes written by Ron West. Starring in the show are actors who've appeared in many of Chicago Shakespeare's plays throughout the theater's 37-year history as well as on many other city stages.

One of the actors appearing in "The Comedy of Errors" is Steve McDonagh, who audiences will known as one of The Hearty Boys popular catering duo. McDonagh, who portrays characters Cyril/Nell, said he's happy to be working with Gaines and Chicago Shakespeare for this production. It's his first project with Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

"It's very funny and very clever," said McDonagh, about the popular "play-within-a-play" production, which has plenty of slapstick situations, humorous antics, mistaken identity moments and more. "It's also been great working with the writer," he said, referencing the adaptations written by West.

In this rendition, a cast of actors from stage and screen are on a London set to film "The Comedy of Errors for the troops in 1941.

McDonagh said he's honored to work with Gaines. "She's a lovely lady and is so full of warmth," he said.

Gaines called the production a "love letter to theater making."

McDonagh, who's been heavily involved in the culinary industry with fellow Hearty Boy and partner Dan Smith through the years, said he's happy to be back working on theatrical projects. In past years, he's worked with Goodman Theatre, Court Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre and other organizations.

In the food arena, he's been a host of "Party Line with The Hearty Boys," has a podcast titled "But I Digest," has operated restaurants with Smith, authored cookbooks and more. The Hearty Boys were also the first winners of "Search for the Next Food Network Star."

McDonagh called Chicago Shakespeare's Courtyard Theatre a "beautiful" space. "It feels like a special place and you're surrounded by the audience," he said.

While the food world has been very rewarding for McDonagh, he said there's always been something special about the live theatrical experience and he's gotten much joy from that.

"Dan and I originally met in New York in the '80s." McDonagh said, adding he was involved in the acting world there. He said being an actor in New York often puts you in the middle of the food business since many actors must work as waiters to make ends meet while trying to get acting jobs.

Later, when they moved to Chicago, they started The Hearty Boys catering business and their culinary career began to take off.

He said he's lessened his involvement on a daily basis with the catering side of things and has been concentrating on doing more theatrical projects.

While the duo doesn't have a restaurant currently, McDonagh said he misses it to an extent.

"I loved walking around in a restaurant and talking to customers,," he said. He added there's a certain convivial atmosphere in the world of food and drink.

While Smith is more the chef in the business, McDonagh said he concentrates on the cocktail side.

For McDonagh, being a part of "The Comedy of Errors" has been a great experience. He encourages audiences to check out the current rendition.

"It's a great show for people who don't know they love Shakespeare yet," he said.

FYI: "The Comedy of Errors" continues to April 23 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, Chicago. Tickets are $35 to $92. Call 312-595-5600 or visit chicagoshakes.com.

