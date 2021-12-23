 Skip to main content
Comic situations abound in 'The Play That Goes Wrong'
"The Play That Goes Wrong" continues to Jan. 30 at The Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place in Chicago.

Audience members attending "The Play That Goes Wrong' in Chicago will likely be laughing throughout the entire production.

"The Play That Goes Wrong," which is a Mischief Theatre production, is currently starring on stage at The Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place in Chicago. The show, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, is scheduled to run to Jan. 30.

Theater fans will, no doubt, find much to enjoy and chuckle about while watching this "play-within-a-play.'

"The Play That Goes Wrong" revolves around a troupe of actors from a drama group called The Cornley University Drama Society who perform an old-fashioned murder mystery titled "The Murder At Haversham Manor" where everything goes wrong and hilarious and wacky situations unfold. It's non-stop action and slapstick at its finest.

Cast members, who are all Chicago-area thespians, are skilled in pulling off a variety of physically challenging maneuvers and their timing works perfectly. Actors are called upon to use their best comedic skills and kudos to this cast for standing up to the challenge. There are often cramped spaces on stage in which actors must juggle props, attempt to hold up walls and objects while having their hands full and also perform other wacky feats where quick timing is essential.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" opened on Broadway in 2017 and has been playing London's West End for the past eight years. It won Best New Comedy at The Laurence Olivier Awards in 2015.

Actors starring in this current production are Colton Adams, Matt Mueller, Michael Kurowski, Joseph Anthony Byrd, Jonah D. Winston, Kelly O'Sullivan, Jarred Webb, Ernaisja Curry, Caroline Chu, Drew Johnson, Russell Mernagh and Brennan Stacker.

FYI: "The Play That Goes Wrong" continues to Jan. 30 at The Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. For ticket prices and more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

