Comic situations abound in 'The Play That Goes Wrong'

Audience members attending "The Play That Goes Wrong' in Chicago will likely be laughing throughout the entire production.

"The Play That Goes Wrong," which is a Mischief Theatre production, is currently starring on stage at The Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place in Chicago. The show, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, is scheduled to run to Jan. 30.

Theater fans will, no doubt, find much to enjoy and chuckle about while watching this "play-within-a-play.'

"The Play That Goes Wrong" revolves around a troupe of actors from a drama group called The Cornley University Drama Society who perform an old-fashioned murder mystery titled "The Murder At Haversham Manor" where everything goes wrong and hilarious and wacky situations unfold. It's non-stop action and slapstick at its finest.