Comics keep laughs coming even with clubs closed by COVID-19

It also reminds him of starting out on the stand-up circuit 40 years ago.

“In the old days I'd do spots like at the Improv at 1:40 in the morning to two people. And they were passed out drunk," he recalls with a laugh. "So what's the difference?”

As he waits to resume things, Zany drove from his home in Las Vegas to Los Angeles one recent day to do an hour at the Laugh Factory.

As to what's the attraction — the comics are being paid little to nothing — most echo the words of Haddish.

“I find whenever I’m feeling down, a good laugh really changes everything and makes me feel better. A lot of people are down and depressed right now and maybe I can inspire a little laughter in them,” she said after spending an hour performing in front of a microphone, which she had generously doused in Lysol.

Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada started streaming live comedy shows Monday through Friday afternoons shortly after California ordered all non-essential businesses closed. It was partly a response, he said, to club regulars who complained they’d would be left with nothing to do sitting at home, and to comics who suddenly saw most of their income vanish.