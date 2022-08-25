Comics ready to bring show to Theatre at the Center

Fans of innovative comedy sketches will want to secure a ticket for the latest show at Theatre at the Center.

Theatre at the Center will present its "Sunday Afternoon of Comedy: From Scripted FUN to IMPROV" at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Varied comedy styles will be in the spotlight when Jeannie Rapstad as well as Nelson Velazquez and his improv group Improductions, LCC Comedy (Un) scripted share the stage for a fun afternoon of witty presentations.

Rapstad, who is also a writer and speaker, has long been bringing fun characters and fascinating impersonations to audiences. Rapstad, who lives in Hammond, starred in "Love Letters" at The Center For Performing Arts in Munster in February. She's also worked as a model and an actress in several films.

Nelson Velazquez' improv group has been performing for nearly a decade. Nelson, who is a director and producer, has been involved in improvisational theater since 2004. He is the former Artistic Director & current board member of Salsation Theatre Company. Velazquez' improv team blends music and audience interaction in the performances. Velazquez is a faculty member at The Second City Training Center Chicago. He's also taught comedy workshops across the U.S. among other projects.

The Theatre at the Center show is a family-friendly production.

FYI: "Sunday Afternoon of Comedy: From Scripted FUN to IMPROV" will be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets are $35 (plus tax). Call 219-836-3255 or visit http://www.TheatreAtTheCenter.com. Lobby box office hours for in-person ticket purchases are 9-11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday or one-hour prior to show performances.